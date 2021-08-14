$541.19 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report sales of $541.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.19 million and the lowest is $506.18 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

