$5.99 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post sales of $5.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.79 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

BCYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

