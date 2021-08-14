3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $640,501.48 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MMM stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

