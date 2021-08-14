3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,573 shares of company stock worth $602,947. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after buying an additional 1,839,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $14,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

