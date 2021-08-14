$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.19 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FIL Ltd raised its position in CSX by 3,988.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,656,000 after buying an additional 241,598 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CSX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,580. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. CSX has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.