2,836 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.