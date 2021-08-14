22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $4.03 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $655.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Summit X LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

