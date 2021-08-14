22,903 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

