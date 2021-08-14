2,194 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $106.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15.

