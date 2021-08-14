1,772 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 21.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $132.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

