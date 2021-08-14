1,722 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. 4,563,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.