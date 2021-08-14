1,404 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STE opened at $218.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

