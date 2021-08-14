$139.21 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $139.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $132.79 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $595.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.63 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $851.45 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.06. 3,057,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,157. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

