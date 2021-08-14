1,110 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.12. 116,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $148.59 and a one year high of $205.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.