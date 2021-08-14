$1.58 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

