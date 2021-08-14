$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Raymond James started coverage on BRP in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BRP stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89. BRP has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BRP by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

