$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Ciena reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,599 shares of company stock worth $2,730,802 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

