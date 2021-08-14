$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $20,956,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

