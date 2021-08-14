-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.43). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of FATE opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

