$0.43 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,849,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $279,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

