$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OESX. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

