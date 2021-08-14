-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

