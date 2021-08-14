-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.16). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JBLU stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,712 shares of company stock worth $565,072. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

