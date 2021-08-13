ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn Sells 102,690 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,366,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $7,259,740.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,548,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.