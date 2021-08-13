ZINC (ZINC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $302.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $58,148.07 and approximately $302.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.38 or 0.00903495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00152678 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

