Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.04 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.57.

ZBH traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.41. 2,153,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,638. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

