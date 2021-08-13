ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 2,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,328,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $639,401,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $37,779,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $29,730,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.