Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 30,792 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 501,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

