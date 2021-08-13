Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 264,860 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,860 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $48,039,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,946. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

