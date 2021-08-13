Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,012 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Veritex worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 77.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock worth $1,110,385. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VBTX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,620. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

