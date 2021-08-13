Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,586 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 12.3% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Visa by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 316,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 700,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $163,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.74. 69,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The stock has a market cap of $453.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

