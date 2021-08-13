Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,341 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 119.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $103.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.