Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $3,451,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $520,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Atkore by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after buying an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 2,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,606. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

