Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zeta Global updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ZETA stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

