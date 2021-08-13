Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,423,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $740,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

