Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $82,224.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00145319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00153163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,358.44 or 0.99979950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00869707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,045,821,875 coins and its circulating supply is 785,687,152 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

