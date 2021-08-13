Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.90 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $26.93. 11,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,143. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.