Zano Reaches One Day Volume of $158,958.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00005288 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and $158,958.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,344.50 or 0.99803352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.04 or 0.01012234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00356401 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.00399557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004552 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,798,687 coins and its circulating supply is 10,769,187 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

