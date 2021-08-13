Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) to “Buy”

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNIRF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Senior has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

