Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to “Buy”

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PGNY stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.10. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

