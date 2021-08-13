Zacks Investment Research Upgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to “Hold”

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

