Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to “Hold”

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Graham has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 million, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graham by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Graham by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

