Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of GLMD opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

