Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.