Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.24 million, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after acquiring an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.