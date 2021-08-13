Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NR opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $217.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.85.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

