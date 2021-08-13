Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Hold

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

IMRA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 243,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,032. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IMARA by 3,828.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth about $1,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IMARA during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

