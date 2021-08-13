Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

GECC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

