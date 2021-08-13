Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

NYSE:MEG opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.94. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,523. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,062,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 104.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 129,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 93,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

