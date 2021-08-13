Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Sell

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

